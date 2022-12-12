Group blocks access to landfill on weekend as call to search for serial killer's victims intensifies
Visitors were turned away at the Brady Road Landfill over the weekend due to about a dozen people blocking access to the site and calling for a search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Social media photos posted on Sunday show a group of people gathered at the Brady Road Landfill’s entrance to demand searches for the women police who allege were killed at the hands of a serial killer.
Last week, the Winnipeg Police Service said officers believe the remains of two victims – Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran – are in the Prairie Green Landfill, located near Stony Mountain. However, police said the recovery of the victim’s bodies is likely impossible and that they won’t be searching the landfill.
Officers said there are challenges in searching the Prairie Green Landfill due to the amount of time that had passed once police became aware the bodies could be at this landfill, and because the garbage in the landfill was compacted.
The Winnipeg Police Service recently announced that four Indigenous women --Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois and Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe) --were killed by an alleged serial killer. The women are believed to have been killed between March and May of 2022.
Contois’ partial remains were found this summer in the Brady Landfill. Police do not have a definitive location for the remains of Buffalo Woman.
Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
