An organization representing 21 Manitoba First Nations wants to take the Government of Canada to court for billions of dollars.

The Treaty Land Entitlement Committee says it has filed a notice in federal court that if granted could pave the way for a lawsuit. The committee says based on a 1997 agreement, more than one million acres was supposed to be set aside as reserve for member First Nations. It says to date only half of the land has been made available. The notice with the court alleges Ottawa has breached the 22-year-old deal and has not lived up to its obligations.

“If a judge grants this declaration that would then set the stage for these First Nations to sue Canada and this has the potential to be a multi-billion dollar lawsuit," said Chris Henderson, executive director of the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Indigenous Services Canada sent CTV News this response:

"The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with First Nations and returning to them lands and resources to foster community and economic development. Departmental officials met with the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee multiple times over the past year, in an effort to resolve outstanding issues while still meeting our constitutional obligations to all Indigenous groups. We look forward to continuing these discussions. "