WINNIPEG -- A group of advanced care paramedics were deployed to three northern Manitoba communities to provide care over the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, said late last week the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch requested help with nursing stations and staffing over the holidays.

“With the help of our provincial recruitment redeployment team, we were able to identify six advanced care paramedics who were available to be assigned and deployed,” she said.

Siragusa added that pairs of the advanced care paramedics will be providing care in the communities of Shamattawa, Oxford House and Wasagamack between Dec. 27 and 30.

“We would like to sincerely thank these paramedics for their time and skills to help fellow Manitobans, especially during the holiday season,” she said.