Driver Richard Ross says he avoids Kenaston Boulevard as much as possible.

"Traffic has been heavy since the inception, I've been here since 82 and it's never been good," said Ross.

Ross is hoping a city plan to widen it between Ness Avenue and Taylor Avenue from four to six lanes takes shape.

"We need it badly," said Ross.

Not everyone is as excited about that prospect.

Larry D'argis lives a block from the busy route and chairs the Kenaston Community Network. The group is worried about the preliminary alignment on the table which widens the road east towards several homes.

"It will actually destroy part of the neighbourhood," said D’argis.

Expropriations will be necessary. On top of that, D'argis says the extra lanes will creep too close to the homes that remain. He also says the plan, which would see the speed limit raised from 50 km/h to 60 km/h, brings concerns about safety, traffic and noise.

"If they increase the speed, widen the road closer, it's actually going to drive it higher," said D’argis.

The city says it is studying noise reduction options, like berms or fences.

Area councillor and property committee chair John Orlikow says the final design is not yet done and there will be more consultation between now and then.

"I respect and honour that people's homes are being impacted, we're going to do our best to mitigate the impacts, but again it's a very important project for the city," said Orlikow.

With 79,000 vehicles coming over the St. James Bridge daily and counting, Orlikow says four lanes no longer suffice.

Still Larry D'argis wonders if there’s another way to keep the route four lanes and just make key upgrades.

"Better use of turning lanes, better synchronization of lights, elimination of some access roads would be a great help at a reduced cost," said D’argis.

The last projected cost from City Hall for the project was close to a half billion dollars. Orlikow says a firm price won’t be known until the final design is done. It could be presented to council early next year.