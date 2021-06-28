WINNIPEG -- When the first phase of reopening was announced in Manitoba many businesses such as retail and restaurants were allowed to open, but left off that list were destinations such as museums and art galleries.

This decision was quite a surprise to Monique Brandt, who is the executive director of the Association of Manitoba Museums.

"At first I thought it might have been an oversight, but when the official orders were posted on the Internet, museums and galleries were supposed to remain closed," said Brandt.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, addressed why museums and galleries weren't allowed to open during the COVID-19 news conference on Monday.

"Indoor gatherings are the highest risk, especially places where we have indoor gatherings for prolonged periods," said Roussin.

"We're still at the early stage of this reopening plan. We're just days into our step one plan. So we're not in a position to open everything at once."

Brandt feels there isn't an increased risk to visiting a museum, compared to a restaurant or retail outlet.

"Limit your size of groups, you can wear a mask, you can do distancing. I guess the only thing is you would probably be in the museum for perhaps longer than you would be in a retail store. But not necessarily," said Brandt.

She added that museums have previously shown that health guidelines have been followed at the facilities as they were part of the first phase of reopening in 2020.

"All of them have done a really good job adhering to all the social rules. They asked for masks before it was a requirement. They did the distancing, they did the cleaning, they did the handwashing."

Brandt said just like most businesses over the last year, this has been financially difficult for museums.

"May through September is the peak season for all the museums in the province and it's the only season that seasonal museums are open," she said, adding this will be very tough to have to deal with the second summer of closures.

Brandt said there are approximately 200 museums in the province and around two-thirds of them are seasonal.

She added that she hopes museums and galleries will be allowed to open soon, noting they are beneficial for people's mental well-being.