WINNIPEG -- A grassroots organization is advocating for the City of Winnipeg to adopt a new default speed limit of 30 km/h.

On Thursday, the group, Safe Speeds Winnipeg, organized an open house to gain support for the initiative.

Sylvia Buchholz, a member of the organization, said the reduced speed limits would primarily impact residential zones and would only delay the average commute by 16 seconds.

“It’s usually the number of intersections that affect the commute time, and not the speed in between,” she said.

Brian Pincott, who lives in West Broadway, was in attendance at the open house meeting. He also wants to see the city adopt a default speed limit of 30 km/h.

“Our neighborhoods should be about the people who live there,” said Pincott.

“Not about the people who drive through there.”

Pincott believes Winnipeg and society as a whole is very car focused.

“If we want to start making the city more livable for people, we have to start having the conversation about people,” he said.

Back in January, the speed limits on Marion and Goulet Streets were reduced to 50 km/h after Coun. Matt Allard put forward a motion to council.

Allard, the chair of the public works, said he has to keep an open mind when talking about reducing the default speed limit.

“There’s a lot to consider because there’s a lot of people who live here,” he said.

“There’s a lot of different types of roads, and there’s a lot of opinions as well in terms of how we should be managing traffic and speeds in Winnipeg.”

Allard said city council is expecting a report from the public service in May, which will provide council with a process outlining how to go about changing speeds.

Pincott believes a reduction in speed will benefit the community and save lives.

“The reduced number of collisions, with the reduced injury. The reduced deaths, that 15 seconds longer for a driver is a worthwhile trade off,” he said.