Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is running for re-election this fall, and it appears he'll have company on the ballot.

"I've already identified that this is another new gig for me," said Don Woodstock.

A former city bus driver, Woodstock said he will run for mayor. The one time civic, provincial and federal candidate said he supports light rail over bus rapid transit, he would freeze property taxes, make bus fares affordable, and meet often with citizens.

"I will have one day a week that the general public can push that door and come in without a ticket and ask me any question," Woodstock said.

Woodstock is not alone.

Business development professional Jenny Motkaluk said she will register for a mayoral bid next week.

Motkaluk lost a council race in Mynarski to councillor Ross Eadie in 2010. She said this campaign will provide a clear choice for voters.

"I can make a promise right now that we will be running a very competitive campaign against the incumbent,” said Motkaluk.

Others are still kicking the tires.

Consultant Ajay Chopra said he is seriously considering a mayoral run.

"We could do better on infrastructure, better on transit, better on roads," said Chopra.

He said he supports BRT, reduced bus fares for students and seniors, and he is against any tax hikes.

Chopra is no stranger to Bowman. The mayor accused Chopra of threatening him last year when Chopra was working with the taxi industry on the ride sharing file. It’s an accusation Chopra has always denied.

"There's a general sense out there that this mayor rode in on high expectations and has let people down," said Chopra.

A city hall veteran is also eyeing the top job.

North Kildonan councillor Jeff Browaty started the term as part of Bowman's inner circle, and now he sits in opposition.

"If I feel there's an opportunity to take a bigger role I'm still considering that," said Browaty.

All four potential candidates have at least one thing in common: they said they're all against the current mayor’s plan to open up Portage and Main to pedestrians.

Candidates can register as of Tuesday, May 1. Election Day is October 24.