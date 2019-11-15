WINNIPEG -- A guard was attacked by an inmate at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, said the Winnipeg Police Service.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. Police said while in custody for charges from Winkler police, an inmate tackled a guard, took their key punch -- which is similar in size, shape, and weight to a collapsed police baton -- and struck the guard numerous times with it.

A spokesperson with Manitoba Justice said staff in the area was able to respond quickly, stop the assault, and secure the inmate. The correctional officer was treated in hospital for their injuries, and has since been released.

Police said Shawn Lloyd Sichewski, 35, from Lorette, Man., has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police said Sichewski was also charged with robbery stemming from an incident at a convenience store on Marion Street on Oct. 26. Officers allege a suspect filled a bag with items from the store, and threw several pop bottles at the clerk. The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Manitoba Justice said the Winnipeg Remand Centre has returned to normal operations, and an internal review will take place, as is standard practice.

“Manitoba’s correctional officers often respond to challenging situations involving inmates in our correctional facilities. The safety of our staff is paramount in the work that we do with inmates,” said the spokesperson.