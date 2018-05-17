

Judge Tracey Lord has delivered her sentence in the trial of Guido Amsel, 52.

Amsel has been found guilty of attempted murder in a December 2013 incident involving his ex-wife Iris Amsel, but not guilty of attempted murder in connection with Iris Amsel’s boyfriend, who was also at the house.

Amsel has also been found guilty of attempted murder in a July 2015 incident involving lawyer George Orle and found guilty of attempted murder in the explosion that seriously injured Maria Mitousis.

Amsel pleaded not guilty to all 19 criminal charges laid against him.

Amsel’s wife very emotional, comforted by friends in the courtroom. A very pale-looking Guido Amsel was escorted out of the courtroom and could be heard saying “I can’t believe it.” — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) May 17, 2018

You can read the full written decision online here.

With files from Josh Crabb/CTV News.