The jury deliberating the fate of Brenda Schuff, who pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Judy Kenny, has found her guilty of second-degree murder.

Kenny, 54, was found dead in the kitchen of her Camden Place home in the early morning hours of April 10, 2017.

She was beaten, stomped, and stabbed 23 times. Schuff's lawyers have argued for a not-guilty verdict, saying Schuff acted in self-defence.

Jurors had been instructed to return one of three verdicts: guilty, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

Second-degree murder comes with a mandatory life sentence and no chance of parole for between 10 and 25 years. Justice Saull now asking jury members if they wish to make recommendations on parole. — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) June 26, 2019

Brenda Schuff put her head down after the verdict was read aloud in court. She then looked at friends and family seated in the courtroom gallery, she appeared to be looking at her son and common-law husband and said quietly, “I love you guys.” — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) June 26, 2019

With files from CTV News Winnipeg's Josh Crabb.