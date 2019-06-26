Guilty verdict in second-degree murder trial over death of Wolseley woman
Judy Kenny, 54, pictured in this file image, was found dead in the kitchen of her Camden Place home in the early morning hours of Apr. 10, 2017.
The jury deliberating the fate of Brenda Schuff, who pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Judy Kenny, has found her guilty of second-degree murder.
Kenny, 54, was found dead in the kitchen of her Camden Place home in the early morning hours of April 10, 2017.
She was beaten, stomped, and stabbed 23 times. Schuff's lawyers have argued for a not-guilty verdict, saying Schuff acted in self-defence.
Jurors had been instructed to return one of three verdicts: guilty, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.
