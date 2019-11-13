Gun, cocaine seized during traffic stop on Manitoba highway: RCMP
RCMP seized a gun, cocaine and cash during a traffic stop on Nov. 8. (Source: Twitter/RCMP Manitoba)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:02AM CST
Manitoba RCMP officers seized drugs, a gun and cash during a highway traffic stop on Nov. 8 in Norway House, Man.
Mounties conducted the traffic stop on Highway 373 and Paupanekis Point Road around 3:30 p.m.
Officers searched one of the people in the car and seized a .25-calibre pistol, cocaine and cash.
Josh Mink, 26, from Norway House has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
RCMP officers are investigating.