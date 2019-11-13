Manitoba RCMP officers seized drugs, a gun and cash during a highway traffic stop on Nov. 8 in Norway House, Man.

Mounties conducted the traffic stop on Highway 373 and Paupanekis Point Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officers searched one of the people in the car and seized a .25-calibre pistol, cocaine and cash.

Josh Mink, 26, from Norway House has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP officers are investigating.