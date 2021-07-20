Police said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News officers encountered an adult male in a vehicle in the area of Johnson Avenue and Henderson Highway.

They said the man was taken into custody and, at some point, an officer discharged their firearm.

The man was not injured, according to the spokesperson.

It was unclear Tuesday night why the man was being arrested and the spokesperson would not elaborate.

They said the man who was arrested is facing charges, although they couldn’t immediately provide more details.