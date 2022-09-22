Gun pointed at man outside St. Andrews Community Centre: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect after a gun was pointed at a man outside of a community centre.

At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP in Selkirk were called to a firearm incident on St. Andrews Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

Mounties said a white Nissan SUV was being driven east on St. Andrews Road when it almost hit several children outside of St. Andrews Community Centre. An adult that witnessed the incident saw the SUV stop at a nearby school, and went to speak with the people in the vehicle. RCMP say the passenger in the car, who had already exited, lifted his shift to show a handgun in his waistband, and then pulled out the handgun, pointed it, and ran towards the adult, who was able to leave the area and call 911.

Mounties made numerous patrols of the area, but were unable to find the vehicle.

Officers are looking for a newer white Nissan SUV with a gold Blue Bombers Manitoba licence plate. The licence plate begins with B08.

While there were two people in the SUV at the time, RCMP does not have a description of the driver. The passenger is described as white, in his late teens and standing between five-foot-10 and six feet in height. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a white ball cap that was on backwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP.