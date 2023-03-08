Gun threat prompted lockdown in Winnipeg school on Tuesday
A threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school Tuesday afternoon prompted a lockdown as police officers swept through the school and soon determined the threat was not credible, the school division's superintendent tells CTV News.
Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Garden City Collegiate was placed into lockdown after police received a threat that someone was in the school with a gun, said Brian O'Leary, the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division.
Winnipeg police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m., advising the school was in lockdown and asking the public to avoid the area. Less than 10 minutes later, police said the lockdown had been lifted.
O'Leary said police officers quickly responded and went through the entire school.
"It ended up not being a credible or real threat. I would say more someone pulling a really regrettable prank," he told CTV News. "But the police in this, you know they weren't taking chances either with their safety or the safety of the kids."
O'Leary said in his time as the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, there has never been a threat of someone armed inside one of his schools.
He said in the aftermath of the incident, staff will be keeping an eye on how the students are doing, and assuring people that there was not a real threat.
"Some students are upset by this and hopefully people get through that," he said. "We'll be providing some support to students who seem to need that."
CTV News will update this story.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
Bank of Canada holds key rate for first time in a year
The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, sticking to its wait-and-see approach even as its U.S. counterpart charts a more aggressive path.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Regina
-
Fatal fire in village of Quinton not being investigated as suspicious: RCMP
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
-
Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday's council meeting.
-
SaskTel adds 48 communities to $200M Rural Fibre Initiative
An additional 48 towns and villages have been added to SaskTel's Rural Fibre Initiative.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews remain at the the scene Wednesday of a fire at a North Bay motel which began before 10:00 a.m.
-
Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack. The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
-
Alleged stunt driver flees police in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old man from Cochrane is facing numerous charges following an incident on Twelfth Avenue early Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Kane, recovering from broken ribs, practices with McDavid and Hyman
It's not yet clear when he will play, but power forward Evander Kane is getting close to returning to game action for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Deaths of man, woman in northeast Edmonton vehicle investigated as suspicious
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two Edmontonians Tuesday evening in the city's northeast.
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Ontario university accused of low-balling salary for Indigenous Director role
The salary range offered along with the role of Director of Indigenous Relations at an Ontario university is drawing attention after it was discovered to be lower than comparable job listings at the institution.
-
Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun
The lockdown at a downtown Toronto school has been lifted following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says 'hope to erode our freedoms' by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
-
Quebec rolls out new measures to alleviate SAAQ backlog, long lineups
Following days of long lineups, Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is rolling out several new measures to reduce wait times at service centres. The changes announced Wednesday are meant to mitigate a massive backlog caused by a computer glitch during the launch of the SAAQ's new online platform.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Ottawa city council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ottawa city council has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
-
Here's how long patients waited to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
The wait time to see an emergency room doctor in Ottawa's adult hospitals exceeded the provincial average in January.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian involved in Kitchener LRT crash
Waterloo regional police are currently on scene of an LRT crash in Kitchener involving a pedestrian.
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
Vancouver
-
Three-day halt to bus service in Fraser Valley as strike action escalates
There will be no bus service in the Fraser Valley starting Thursday morning, as drivers continue to escalate job action.
-
Vancouver realtor says holding key rate could provide 'sense of stability' to slumping housing market
Many mortgage-holding homeowners are breathing a sigh of relief with news the Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate at 4.5 per cent.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. still waiting on U.S. for permanent daylight time
Four years after British Columbians voiced overwhelming support for scrapping seasonal time changes, the path to permanent daylight time in B.C. remains littered with roadblocks.
-
Friends and family remember victims of deadly plane crash off Vancouver Island
As the Transportation Safety Board continues to look into the cause of a plane crash that claimed the lives of three people north of Port Hardy last November, the families of those victims search for answers while remembering their loved ones.
-
Greater Victoria girl fundraising for charity that helped her during fight with cancer
A Grade Six student in Victoria has organized the fundraising raffle of a family-themed gift basket, with money going towards the Island Kids Cancer Association.