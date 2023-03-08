Gun threat prompted lockdown in Winnipeg school on Tuesday

A threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school Tuesday afternoon prompted a lockdown as police officers swept through the school and soon determined the threat was not credible, the school division's superintendent tells CTV News.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Garden City Collegiate was placed into lockdown after police received a threat that someone was in the school with a gun, said Brian O'Leary, the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division.

Winnipeg police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m., advising the school was in lockdown and asking the public to avoid the area. Less than 10 minutes later, police said the lockdown had been lifted.

O'Leary said police officers quickly responded and went through the entire school.

"It ended up not being a credible or real threat. I would say more someone pulling a really regrettable prank," he told CTV News. "But the police in this, you know they weren't taking chances either with their safety or the safety of the kids."

O'Leary said in his time as the superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, there has never been a threat of someone armed inside one of his schools.

He said in the aftermath of the incident, staff will be keeping an eye on how the students are doing, and assuring people that there was not a real threat.

"Some students are upset by this and hopefully people get through that," he said. "We'll be providing some support to students who seem to need that."

