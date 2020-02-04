WINNIPEG -- A gun was thrown from a vehicle during a lengthy pursuit on Monday that spanned across several neighbourhoods, according to Winnipeg police.

The chase began around 1:15 a.m. when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle near Sherbrook Street and Logan Avenue. Police say the vehicle sped up and drove through a red light.

Air1, the police’s helicopter, began to track the vehicle as it travelled through Shaughnessy Heights and Tyndall Park, and reported that something was thrown from it in the first 100 block of Fairgrove Bay. Officers in the area found a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

The helicopter continued to track the vehicle as it drove through Oak Point Highway, Omands Creek, Sargent Park, Wolseley and West Broadway up until about 1:45 a.m. when cops on the ground took over.

A male passenger got out of the vehicle and was apprehended in the 100 block of Young Street. The driver continued on, left the vehicle on Roslyn Crescent and ran away. The police’s K-9 unit tracked down the female driver, who was arrested in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street while allegedly in possession of stolen cheques and a stolen ID.

Officers say the female suspect allegedly withdrew $818 by cheque from the account of a male whose car was broken into in November 2019.

Police also allege the suspects were behind an Amazon package theft from the front of a home on Feb. 1.

Winnipeg’s Chantelle Louise Kryminski, 27, has been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Jason Frederick Mora, 27, from Little Grand Rapids First Nation, has also been charged with a slew of offences, including possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They are both in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.