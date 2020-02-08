WINNIPEG -- There is a new champion at the Viterra Championship.

Number two seed Jason Gunnlaugson was able to beat the top seed and defending champion Mike McEwen 7-4 to take the top prize.

Gunnlaugson will now represent Manitoba at the Brier in late February.

McEwen only lost two times the whole tournament, with both setbacks coming at the hands of Gunnlaugson.

