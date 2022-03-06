Gunnlaugson tops McEwen 10-6 in Manitoba matchup at Tim Hortons Brier

Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Mike McEwen 10-6 in a Manitoba matchup Sunday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Gunnlaugson, from Winnipeg, made a hit for three points in the ninth end to seal the victory for Wild Card Three. McEwen, also from Winnipeg, gave up three-enders on two other occasions in the morning draw at the Enmax Centre.

In other games, Brad Gushue's Wild Card One defeated Nunavut's Peter Mackey 8-1 and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories dropped a 9-4 decision to Quebec's Michael Fournier.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs beat British Columbia's Brent Pierce 11-4. Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day.

Competition continues through March 13.

The national champion will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.