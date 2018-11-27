

CTV Winnipeg





The Winkler Police Service is investigating after a stolen truck reportedly crashed through the wall of a business and a large number of guns inside were stolen.

Police said on Tuesday around 3:40 a.m. they went to a business on 1st Street in response to an alarm. When they arrived they found there was a big hole in the wall at the front of the store.

Following a preliminary investigation, police allege a stolen truck was backed into the front of the store and a large amount of handguns and long guns were taken. The suspects then left with the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 204-325-0829 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.