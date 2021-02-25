WINNIPEG -- Two men have been taken into custody after a shot was fired through the window of a home in Dauphin while multiple people, including an infant, were inside.

Dauphin RCMP responded to a report of an assault in progress on Fifth Avenue Northeast at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Thursday.

When Mounties arrived, they found the assault had ended, but one round of a gun had been fired through the front window of a residence.

Investigators determined three men were involved in a fight outside the house, and when it ended, a 19-year-old man who lived at the home went inside. After the man went inside, Mounties allege a shot was fired through the window.

At the time of the incident, seven people were in the home, including an infant under one year of age. There were no injuries.

Two men, ages 17 and 18, were arrested by police and taken into custody. RCMP said the pair did not live at the home.

No charges have been laid. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.