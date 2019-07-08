Gunshots at Corydon Avenue community centre under police investigation
Officers said they were called to the 1100 block of Corydon Avenue, where the Crescentwood Community Centre is located, around 9:05 p.m.
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating following a report of gunshots at a community centre on Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.