The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating following a report of gunshots at a community centre on Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to the 1100 block of Corydon Avenue, where the Crescentwood Community Centre is located, around 9:05 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.