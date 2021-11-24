Gushue and Fleury post victories to remain unbeaten at curling trials

Skip Brad Gushue of St.John's N.L. discusses a shot with his team during draw 10 against team Dunstone at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon in this Wednesday, November 24, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Michael Burns, Curling Canada Skip Brad Gushue of St.John's N.L. discusses a shot with his team during draw 10 against team Dunstone at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon in this Wednesday, November 24, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Michael Burns, Curling Canada

Winnipeg Top Stories