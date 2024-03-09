Gushue, Bottcher, McEwen, Dunstone the Brier's final four playoff teams
Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama.
Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out.
Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms.
"Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bottcher said after Friday's 9-7 win. "I'm playing with a lot of veteran guys who have also been there, done that before. All you can do is take a breath and continue on."
The Brier's No. 1 seed meets defending champion Brad Gushue in Saturday's Page playoff that offers an express ticket to Sunday's final for the winner. The loser must win the semifinal earlier that day to gain a rematch at night.
Five-time Brier champion Gushue was a 9-7 winner over Manitoba's Reid Carruthers to advance.
McEwen recovered with an undramatic 7-0 win at night over Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe, who gave up single-point steals in six ends. Koe shook hands after eight ends in front of a full house in Regina's Brandt Centre.
"Not quite how we drew it up. Would love to win this one earlier today, but we're still breathing and that's all we can ask for right now," McEwen said. "It's not too far, right? It's just three more (wins), but we'll just worry about one at a time."
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone, the 2023 Brier finalist, was a 6-2 winner over Carruthers at night to advance. Dunstone takes on the host province in Saturday's Page elimination playoff that determines Sunday's other semifinalist.
"We're not going to have many fans pulling for us," said Dunstone, who previously represented Saskatchewan three times in his career. "I'm going to be on the other side of the green jacket this time.
"We're climbing a mountain still. Have been for a few days. We're playing very well. Good enough to win this thing and this team certainly believes that we can."
Gushue, who along with third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker, were two wins away from their sixth titles and third straight to equal Randy Ferbey's records. Their second E.J. Harnden is a former Canadian, world and Olympic champion with Brad Jacobs.
Bottcher's Albertan lineup is equally accomplished with a combined 10 national titles and five world championships between Kennedy, Gushue's former second Gallant and Hebert. Bottcher skipped a different lineup to win the 2021 Brier.
Kennedy won Olympic gold in 2010 playing second for Kevin Martin.
"You look at all the names on this team and there are a lot of names that a lot of teams would like to have, so I'm definitely grateful to have been a part of this group," Bottcher said.
Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., shot over 90 per cent accuracy for a fifth straight game against Carruthers.
"Getting into the one-two game is, you know, get two cracks at the final. I think that was the key," Gushue said. "For me, it was really about getting tonight off and getting to that one-two game."
Sunday's winner represents Canada at the men's world championship March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and returns to the 2025 Montana's Brier in Kelowna, B.C. as defending champion.
Curling Canada rules state if a moving stone is touched by the team to which it belongs, all stones are allowed to come to rest.
The touched stone must be removed from play and all stones that were displaced after the infraction are placed to their original positions, unless the non-offending team considers it an advantage to either leave all stones where they came to rest, or place all stones where it reasonably considers the stones would have come to rest had the moving stone not been touched.
McEwen asked for visual assistance from the umpire to return three rocks to their original position.
"It was just difficult to figure out where everything went back," he said. "In that situation, more rocks in play is better for us trying to steal.
"Thank goodness we were the TV game. If you're on another sheet beside, you might not be afforded that kind of view from the overhead."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Biden and Trump visit Georgia ahead of likely rematch
The 2024 presidential election campaign will pick up Saturday where the 2020 contest left off. Or, more precisely, in a place where it never actually ended.
Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3
A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.
Alabama woman set for a plea hearing months after police say she faked her own kidnapping
A new plea hearing has been set for an Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted last summer after stopping her car to check on a toddler wandering near a highway.
These are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories
Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.
-
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which fill focus on furniture and appliances.
-
Regina Public Library considering more options for new downtown location
Rising costs have left the Regina Public Library (RPL) considering more options for its new downtown location.
Saskatoon
-
‘There’s none here’: Sask. family seeks out of province specialist for child’s medical needs
Saskatchewan faced a setback when the last pediatric gastroenterologist in the province closed their practice in March 2023, leaving families like Zach's struggling to find adequate care.
-
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
Northern Ontario
-
'We heard several gunshots’: Witnesses near Latchford shocked at violent scene
A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometres north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Rain prompts water safety statement for Sudbury District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a water safety statement for Sudbury District watersheds due to the forecasted heavy rain.
-
Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in Friday night motor vehicle collision on Highway 43
A 26-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident is dead after a serious motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance Friday night.
-
2 killed including a 16-year-old in Russian artillery strikes in Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities said two people including a teenage boy were killed Saturday in Russian artillery attacks and Russia reported it had shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and destroyed a wave of drones over several regions.
-
Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport
Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.
Toronto
-
About 2,500 people without power in Scarborough Saturday: Toronto Hydro
There are about 2,500 people without power in Scarborough this Saturday morning, according to Toronto Hydro.
-
Daylight Saving Time: when do clocks 'spring forward' in Ontario?
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
-
Eugene Levy shares 'how rewarding' his career is as he receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
One of Canada’s most famous fathers and beloved actors, Eugene Levy, now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport
Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.
-
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
-
Roughnecks rally falls short as they lose 13-12 in overtime to Swarm in Georgia
Calgary erased an early deficit in Georgia Friday night but ultimately fell a goal short, dropping a 13-12 decision to the Swarm in Georgia.
Montreal
-
Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal
It's that time of year once again to change your clocks. The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.
-
Two overnight stabbings in Montreal
Two men were stabbed in Montreal early Saturday morning in separate incidents.
-
Montreal woman speaks out after 'dehumanizing' egg retrieval with the MUHC
A woman who froze her eggs with the MUHC Reproductive Centre is speaking out about her experience, describing it as 'a nightmare that just doesn't end.'
Ottawa
-
Vigil for victims of Ottawa's mass stabbing takes place Saturday
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
-
Trapped driver in Orleans safely extricated by firefighters following three-vehicle crash
Ottawa Fire Services says a trapped driver has been safely extricated following a three-vehicle crash in Orleans.
-
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Atlantic
-
Power restored in much of N.S. after unexpected outages
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as scattered outages hit across the province unexpectedly on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition critical of premier's upcoming trip during legislature sitting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is drawing opposition criticism after confirming he will be away from the legislature the week of March 18 to attend a hydrogen energy conference in Germany.
-
Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax
The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
-
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
-
Suspicious person reported at Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police are looking into a report involving a suspicious person at a Kitchener school.
Vancouver
-
'Serious vehicle incident involving pedestrian' closes road in North Vancouver
Crash reconstruction experts have been called to North Vancouver after a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" Saturday morning.
-
Wind warnings cancel ferry sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings on its busiest route Saturday morning due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warnings cancel ferry sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings on its busiest route Saturday morning due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
-
Eby downplays Danielle Smith's concerns about diversion of B.C. safe-supply drugs
British Columbia Premier David Eby is downplaying concerns raised by his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith about the diversion of safe supply opioids from B.C.