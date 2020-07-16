WINNIPEG -- Habitat for Humanity is building its first Manitoba-based condo project.

On Wednesday, volunteers began to work on the new building, with the goal of building 10 side-by-side units that can house 20 families.

During the first phase of the project, homes will be built for eight families. The rest will be constructed next year.

Habitat for Humanity said it used to try to avoid building condos due to the complexity of governance, but high costs and a need for more density made it necessary.

Sandy Hopkins, CEO of the organization, said July is a particularly late time for them to start building.

“Normally we have volunteers on site from April through October,” Hopkins said.

“This is my 14th year with the organization; we’ve never been this late having our first volunteers out. So COVID has changed everything for us, as it has for everyone else.”

The organization initially planned on building 23 homes in Manitoba, but due to the pandemic, this number was reduced to 12.