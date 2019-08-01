

A number of communities across southern Manitoba were walloped with hail Wednesday evening, after Environment and Climate Change Canada said a low pressure system tracking across the province triggered severe thunderstorms.

In Rathwell, Man., teacup-sized hail was reported. An Environment Canada spokesperson told CTV News some hail reported in that area was around 8 cm in diameter and 75 mm of it was recorded during the storm.

Environment Canada said communities where golf ball-sized hail was reported include Treherne, Sommerset, Inwood and Newtown.

Toonie-sized hail fell in Manitou and near Poplar Point, while loonie-sized hail fell in La Riviere.