Hail as big as a teacup reported during southern Manitoba storm Wednesday
Hail in Rathwell, Man. Source: Justin Wilson/Twitter.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:22PM CST
A number of communities across southern Manitoba were walloped with hail Wednesday evening, after Environment and Climate Change Canada said a low pressure system tracking across the province triggered severe thunderstorms.
In Rathwell, Man., teacup-sized hail was reported. An Environment Canada spokesperson told CTV News some hail reported in that area was around 8 cm in diameter and 75 mm of it was recorded during the storm.
Environment Canada said communities where golf ball-sized hail was reported include Treherne, Sommerset, Inwood and Newtown.
Toonie-sized hail fell in Manitou and near Poplar Point, while loonie-sized hail fell in La Riviere.