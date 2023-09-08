Hail damage claims rising in Manitoba

A photo of the hail that fell in Oak River, Man., during a severe thunderstorm on June 7, 2023. (Submitted: Mark Darroch) A photo of the hail that fell in Oak River, Man., during a severe thunderstorm on June 7, 2023. (Submitted: Mark Darroch)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News