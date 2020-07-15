WINNIPEG -- A new survey out of Manitoba Public Insurance found that about half of the 800 respondents admit to driving while drowsy or sleepy.

MPI noted that, on average, about 75 crashes a year in Manitoba are tied to driver fatigue – and some of these crashes are fatal.

Satvir Jatana, MPI’s vice president of employee and community engagement, said in a news release it’s important to raise awareness about this issue during the summer when highway traffic increases as people travel to their holiday destinations.

“Some drivers may be tempted to push themselves to drive for longer periods of time to get to their holiday destinations more quickly, but doing so could lead to unnecessary collisions,” Jatana said.

“Driver fatigue is a concern to everyone on our roadways.”

The Crown Corporation urged drivers who are travelling alone or with others, to make time for frequent breaks and possible travel delays such as severe weather, traffic congestion, or construction.

“We encourage all drivers to self-monitor and be aware of the symptoms of fatigue,” Jatana said.

“This means recognizing when you are too tired to be behind the wheel. Pull over, rest, and continue on when you’re alert and completely awake. It’s better to arrive late than not at all.”

According to MPI, drivers should watch for the following symptoms of fatigue: the inability to stop yawning or being unable to keep your eyes open; the inability to recall the last few kilometres you’ve driven; when your car starts drifting in your lane; and the inability to concentrate. They said anyone with these symptoms should get off the road and find a place to rest.