Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices

Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.

From goblins to ghouls, Winnipeggers are donning their holiday best this Halloween.

"So when I go to school, I'm going to be a scientist, but when I'm going trick-or-treating, I'll go as Spider-Man," exclaimed a young boy who was costume shopping on Saturday.

A new report from HelloSafe shows Canadians are shelling out $1.64 billion this year on Halloween, a 21.5 per cent increase from last year.

Costumes account for around half that amount, a boost seen by those working at Spirit Halloween.

"It's been crazy. This year has been insane," said Carol Frost, an assistant manager at Spirit Halloween. "Everybody is into it. Last year was a little iffy just with all the regulations still breaking up, but this year has been absolutely enormous."

According to HelloSafe, the average Canadian will spend $87.1 this year on Halloween.

It's a number far greater than what was spent during COVID-19, but not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

Rising inflation will also impact Halloween purchases. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

For example, the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University estimates the cost of candy is up 13.1 per cent compared to last year.

The excess in costs is leading some to be thriftier this Halloween.

"He is getting a little older now, so he kind of just gets some things together and makes something up himself," said another person shopping for a costume CTV News talked to.

Even with rising costs, it isn't stopping some from going all out.

Nelisa Kopetski and Stewart Robertson spared no effort in preparing their Windsor Park home for a slew of trick-or-treaters.

"Honestly, I just want to make sure that everyone realizes the kids really appreciate it," said Robertson. "It is what it's all about. Hopefully, everyone has a good Halloween and we are happy to have the visitors come by."

A holiday haunt hopefully not scary to your wallet.