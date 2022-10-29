Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum

The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.

It's the museum's annual Halloween Takeover event, running both Saturday and Sunday. Membership and data coordinator Kaitlin Aiello Fox said there's fun for the whole family.

"We're welcoming families to come down and trick or treat in the museum galleries, we have a live mad science demo, and then we also have a planetarium show, that's kind of like a dance/sing-along," said Aiello Fox.

The "Spooky Halloween Show" running at the planetarium combines a monster-themed light show with songs like "The Monster Mash."

Aiello Fox said that show is new to the museum this year, as is "Dr. Gherkin’s Ghastly Ghallery of Ghoulishness," a science-based performance taking place in the auditorium.

"They're going to electrify a pickle at the end, so I'm super excited to see that," she said.

Kids can also trick-or-treat throughout the museum. Aiello Fox said they had a very busy Saturday afternoon, and expects tickets for Sunday to go quickly as well.

"If you have little ones, this is a great event to check out and be a part of," she said.