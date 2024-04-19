Hamilton, Winnipeg and B.C. fined by CFL for exceeding 2023 salary cap

TORONTO -

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions have all been fined by the CFL for exceeding the league's 2023 salary cap.

But none exceeded the $5.45-million cap by more than $100,000 so the selection order for the '24 CFL draft April 30 remains unchanged.

The CFL released the results of its detailed season-ending audit Friday.

The 2024 salary cap is set at $5.525 million.

Hamilton went over the cap by just $2,654 while Winnipeg surpassed it by $25,947. B.C. was over by $85,979.

As a result, all three teams were fined the amount they exceeded the cap.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.