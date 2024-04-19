WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hamilton, Winnipeg and B.C. fined by CFL for exceeding 2023 salary cap

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions have all been fined by the CFL for exceeding the league's 2023 salary cap.

    But none exceeded the $5.45-million cap by more than $100,000 so the selection order for the '24 CFL draft April 30 remains unchanged.

    The CFL released the results of its detailed season-ending audit Friday.

    The 2024 salary cap is set at $5.525 million.

    Hamilton went over the cap by just $2,654 while Winnipeg surpassed it by $25,947. B.C. was over by $85,979.

    As a result, all three teams were fined the amount they exceeded the cap.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News