Hammer attack in Brandon leaves man with severe head trauma: police

    A Manitoba man was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital on Monday after a hammer attack in Brandon left him with head trauma.

    The Brandon Police Service began investigating the assault around 1:15 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a man attacking people with a hammer in the 800 block of 15th Street.

    Witnesses provided police with a description of the alleged suspect, and police found the accused a short distance away.

    While at the scene, the BPS received a call of a possible house fire on the same block as the attack.

    Firefighters went to the home and were told that a victim of the hammer attack may be inside the burning house. According to police, fire crews pulled a man from the home, who was found to have severe head trauma from the hammer assault. The victim was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

    The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

    Police investigated and determined that the house fire was purposely set using accelerants. Officers note a canister of accelerant and the weapon from the assault were found at the scene of the fire.

    Police said a second man was also hit in the head during the hammer attack. He sustained minor injuries to the top of this head.

    A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and arson with disregard for human life. He is also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

    The suspect and victims are known to each other.

      

