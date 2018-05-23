

Winnipeg police are investigating a carjacking involving a gun.

Police said they were called Tuesday at about 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of McGregor Street.

That’s where a 48-year-old woman told them she was sitting in her car when two men appeared.

Police said one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded she get out, and after she exited, the suspects left with the car, a red 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The suspects are described as being Indigenous males who looked between 20 and 25 years old. Police said one had long hair and a thin build, the other short hair and an average build.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers.