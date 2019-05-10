

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said a fire at a home in the 600 block of Haney Street West was caused by careless cooking.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Thursday where they found a fire in the kitchen of the single story home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

