The Winnipeg Jets unveiled a new Heritage Classic jersey on Friday, and received almost instant support from actor Colin Hanks.

Hanks took to Twitter Friday evening and said one simple word to offer his thoughts, “Yes.”

The Jets launched the new jersey in celebration of the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which will see the team take on the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. on October 26.

History never looked so good!



➡️ A colourway that revives the 1970s WHA classic uniforms.

➡️ A crest true to the original design.

➡️ A design with striping and a hem that mimics the 70s WHA jerseys.



All on @adidashockey Adizero Authentic Jerseys! ������ pic.twitter.com/RK1tX7MhVJ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 14, 2019

According to the team, the jersey is inspired by the iconic sweaters first worn by the team 40 years ago.

For more information on the new jersey or to purchase one you can head to the Winnipeg Jets website.