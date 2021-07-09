Advertisement
Harry Lazarenko, former Winnipeg city councillor, has died
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 7:01AM CST Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 7:01AM CST
Harry Lazarenko.
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Harry Lazarenko, a former long-time Winnipeg city councillor, has died.
Lazarenko was first elected to city hall in 1974. He served as the councillor for the Mynarski ward for a total of three decades.
Lazarenko retired from politics after suffering an aneurysm in 2010.
In 2014, the city renamed the Redwood Bridge the Harry Lazarenko Bridge to honour the long-time city councillor.
This is a developing story. More details to come.