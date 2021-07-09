WINNIPEG -- Harry Lazarenko, a former long-time Winnipeg city councillor, has died.

Lazarenko was first elected to city hall in 1974. He served as the councillor for the Mynarski ward for a total of three decades.

Lazarenko retired from politics after suffering an aneurysm in 2010.

In 2014, the city renamed the Redwood Bridge the Harry Lazarenko Bridge to honour the long-time city councillor.

This is a developing story. More details to come.