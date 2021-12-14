Harvest Manitoba seeing record demand for help

WINNIPEG -

Harvest Manitoba is experiencing record-high demand for its service amid economic uncertainty, job loss, and price inflation.

“It’s really putting the squeeze on families on low incomes, seniors with fixed incomes, individuals with health challenges and disabilities,” said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba’s president and CEO.

Barletta said Harvest Manitoba has seen a soaring number of first-time hamper clients over the last three months – a 75 per cent increase over the same quarter in 2020.

Moreover, with the holiday season in full force, the need for Harvest Manitoba’s services is at an all-time high.

“Every Christmas, the need all over our community grows and grows,” Barletta said. “This month, we’re going to be feeding close to 85,000 people through various programs that Harvest runs.”

Those services include distributing food hampers, stocking soup kitchens, and facilitating meal and snack programs. The organization calculates it needs approximately one million pounds of food every month to provide these services.

Barletta believes food insecurity for Manitobans will rise even further next year.

The 12th edition of Canada’s Food Price Report predicts overall food prices will increase five to seven per cent in 2022.

“This demand is only going to grow and we’re seeing that demand for our families in need all across Manitoba.”

Harvest Manitoba putting out a call for help

The organization is looking for food and monetary donations from the community, along with people to volunteer.

Grace Weigelt, Harvest Manitoba’s community engagement director, said they have experienced a significant drop in volunteerism throughout the pandemic, and there is a huge need for help.

“We need about 100 volunteers every single day to help us sort the food donations, to pack the hampers, to drive our trucks,” Weigelt said.

She estimates there are only about 50 volunteers available each day.

“We really need to see that number come up, so we can help feed the hungry Manitobans,” she said.

For donation and volunteer information, visit Harvest Manitoba’s website.