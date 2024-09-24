Have you seen Carmen? Police search for missing Manitoba woman

Mounties in Thompson are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 44-year-old woman.

RCMP say Carmen Chastelaine was reported missing by family after they had not heard from her for a ‘prolonged period of time.’

Officers say they have searched in and around Thompson, and have checked with family, friends and places Chastelaine is known to visit.

Investigators say they now believe Chastelaine may be in Winnipeg.

She is described as five-foot-six, weighing about 185 lbs, with short, brown hair. She has a ‘Billy’ tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who has seen Chastelaine or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.