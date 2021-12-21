Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act on bus

A surveillance image shows a man police allege committed an indecent act on a Winnipeg Transit bus in November 2021. Winnipeg police released the image on Dec. 21 and are asking for help from the public to find him. (Winnipeg Police Service Handout) A surveillance image shows a man police allege committed an indecent act on a Winnipeg Transit bus in November 2021. Winnipeg police released the image on Dec. 21 and are asking for help from the public to find him. (Winnipeg Police Service Handout)

Winnipeg Top Stories