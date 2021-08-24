WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has released photos and video of a person of interest in its investigation into sexual assaults by the Red River Trail System.

In June and August, police released information about multiple sexual assaults that took place between April and August 2021. The sexual assaults happened between the early evening and early morning near the Red River Trail System.

Police note the victims have all been women, ranging in age from 15 years old to late 30s. They allege that the victims were grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.

Winnipeg police officers have increased their presence in the area of these sexual assaults as they continue to investigate. No new incidents have been reported since Aug. 8.

Officers received several tips and are now sharing surveillance video and images of a person of interest -- a man wearing all black, including a black face mask around his chin.

The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.