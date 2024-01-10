Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for assault suspect

WINNIPEG
    The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Garden City assault in November 2023.

    The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, when a 64-year-old woman was waiting for her bus in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street.

    According to police, an unknown man, who appeared to be agitated, confronted the woman. Officers allege after a brief conversation the man pushed the woman from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim sustained injuries which required medical attention.

    The man then fled the scene in the company of a woman.

    Police describe the suspect as being in his 20s, and about six feet tall with a thin build.

    The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

    Officers are now asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, whose image has been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

