Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police seeking suspect following abduction

Winnipeg police are searching for 28-year-old Jason Robert Baker in connection with an abduction in Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service. Nov. 12, 2021.) Winnipeg police are searching for 28-year-old Jason Robert Baker in connection with an abduction in Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service. Nov. 12, 2021.)

