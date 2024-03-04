WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Have you seen this van?: WRHA outreach vehicle stolen

    An outreach van used by the WRHA'S Street Connections team was stolen over the weekend in Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority) An outreach van used by the WRHA'S Street Connections team was stolen over the weekend in Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority)
    The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a van stolen some time on March 2.

    The white Nissan van is used by the health authority’s Street Connections Evening Outreach team.

    Street Connections is part of the WRHA’s Population and Public Health Program. Nurses and outreach workers used the van to promote healthy sex practices and distribute harm reduction supplies around Winnipeg.

    The WRHA says the outreach team will continue to operate as scheduled in a rental vehicle with signage attached to the roof.

    The van is described as a 2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV with large Street Connections logos on the sides.

    If you see the van, you’re asked to call police.

