Have you seen William? RCMP searching for missing Manitoba man

Flin Flon RCMP are searching for a missing 36-year-old man who has not been seen since October.

Mounties say William Peter Michel was reported missing on Nov. 13.

He was last known to be living in Flin Flon and was last seen at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre sometime in mid to late October.

He has not contacted family members since then, police say.

Officers believe he could be in Flin Flon, The Pas, or the Pelican Narrows, Sask., area.

RCMP and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.