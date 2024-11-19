WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Have you seen William? RCMP searching for missing Manitoba man

William Peter Michel is shown in an undated image supplied by Manitoba RCMP. William Peter Michel is shown in an undated image supplied by Manitoba RCMP.
Share

Flin Flon RCMP are searching for a missing 36-year-old man who has not been seen since October.

Mounties say William Peter Michel was reported missing on Nov. 13.

He was last known to be living in Flin Flon and was last seen at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre sometime in mid to late October.

He has not contacted family members since then, police say.

Officers believe he could be in Flin Flon, The Pas, or the Pelican Narrows, Sask., area.

RCMP and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What three storms impacting the country have in common

A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News