WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has released new draft guidelines for developers looking to infill mature residential communities, and now the city wants to hear what Winnipeggers think about it.

The new draft for the infill guidelines, which were released on Friday afternoon, looks at broad development and design issues, including local context, site layout, building design and size, privacy concerns, landscaping, and parking.

"The Guidelines are a tool for designers, developers, and residents to fully understand the City’s expectations when it comes to accommodating more housing within our existing Mature Communities in a contextually suitable way," the guidelines read.

The city said the guidelines will help "to ensure City policies are implemented in a way that accommodates growth and change without losing what makes our neighbourhoods unique."

The city said Winnipeg's mature communities, mostly developed before 1950, offer good opportunities for infill development and increased densification, as they can build on existing infrastructure including transportation, water, and sewage.

The city is asking for feedback on the draft guidelines from residents and stakeholders. People can have their say by attending one of the upcoming in-person or virtual public engagement sessions. Sessions begin on September 30.

People can also submit their feedback by completing a survey online. The survey will be available until Oct. 15, 2020.

The survey, along with the dates and times of the public engagement sessions can be found online.

The city said once the public feedback has been considered, the guidelines will be submitted to Winnipeg City Council in early 2021.

You can read the full report here: