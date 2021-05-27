Advertisement
Hazardous material spill forces 24-hour road closure in St. Boniface
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:29PM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 2:59PM CST
Source: Gary Robson/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid an area in St. Boniface due to a hazardous material spill on Thursday.
According to Winnipeg police, westbound Des Meurons at Marion Street is closed due to the spill. At around 1:45 p.m., police tweeted the closure is expected to last 24 hours.
Winnipeggers are asked to plan their trips accordingly.
Cleanup of the spill is underway.
- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.