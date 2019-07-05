

Rachel Bergen, CTV News Winnipeg





The family of a man who was found murdered in a Point Douglas park in June are asking the public for help as the police continue their investigation.

Gabriel Radford Coates, 44, was found dead on June 19 at about 7 a.m. in the area of Higgins Avenue and Maple Street.

Police recently located video of two men who were in the area at the time and may have relevant information about the homicide.

The victim’s older sister Sarah Coates spoke at police headquarters Friday.

“I would like to personally make an appeal to the homeless community. Anybody who has any information or talked to Gabriel or if he talked to you, I would encourage you to please come forward,” she said.

Coates described her brother as a kind, generous person.

“Gabriel was an amazing person and he didn’t deserve this. He was an awesome father,” she said. “He would’ve given you the shirt off his back if you asked him.”

Const. Rob Carver added any new information is important to the case.

“We’re looking for the kind of details that we know to the average person can be insignificant but often lead to the critical piece we need to solve a case,” he said.

Coates said her parents had to bury their son without knowing what happened to him.

“Help me figure out what happened to my brother,” she said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area in the evening of June 18 or the early morning of June 19, or can assist in identifying the people in the video to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).