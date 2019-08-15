A 34-year-old prisoner escaped from the custody of corrections officers while being treated at the hospital in Dauphin, Man.

The escape was reported Wednesday at around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Mounties allege the Dauphin man, Dustin Joseph Racette, assaulted corrections officers at the hospital before running away.

They said the corrections and RCMP officers searched the vicinity immediately unsuccessfully, and it’s believed a vehicle may have been waiting nearby to give him a lift.

Police said Racette is five foot nine inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey sweat shirt.

Racette faces charges that include escaping lawful custody and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

RCMP warn against approaching him, saying “he may become violent.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.