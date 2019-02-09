

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





An adventurous otter is getting some much needed TLC after an escapade in the city came to end on Friday.

“It loves the fish, loves his little water pool. He’s a happy little bugger,” said Zoe Nakata, executive director of Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre.

He was having a tougher time earlier this week, when students spotted the otter under a dumpster around Arlington St.

The Winnipeg Humane Society quickly rounded up the river-dwelling city slicker and brought him to Wildlife Haven.

The new guest proved to be a head-turner.

“It’s very unusual for us to have a call for an otter at any time of the year, but especially in February,” said Nakata. “We’ve been around for 35 years and this is only the third otter that we’ve had.”

Otters are elusive creatures and rarely spotted in the city, she said.

So why did this one wander so far from home?

“Our best guess is that it probably had a home along the river, and maybe when it got out to get some food, the access froze up.”

Without a way to the water, Nakata thinks the aquatic animal wandered up the river bank and poked around the dumpster for food.

The misadventure left the little guy a little underweight but in relatively good shape.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and be back in familiar waters soon enough.