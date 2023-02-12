'He's been an inspiration my entire life': Paralympic hockey star inspired by Terry Fox

The captain of the national men's para hockey team made a stop in Winnipeg this weekend, inspired by a Canadian icon to raise money for a good cause.

Three time Paralympic medallist Tyler McGregor took to the Nestaweya river trail Saturday morning, sledge skating a total of 42 kilometres at The Forks. He said he's on a cross-country tour motivated by his hero.

"The Sledge Skate of Hope started as an inspiration from Terry Fox really, and to honour his legacy," said McGregor. "For me, he’s been an inspiration my entire life that took on more meaning when I was diagnosed with cancer at 15-years-old."

McGregor was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma as a teenager, a bone cancer similar to what Terry Fox had in 1980.

"That resulted in the amputation of my left leg. Eight to nine months of chemo," said McGregor. "So there’s some parallels between myself and Terry Fox. I always attribute my ability to regain my health, and continue to pursue my passion and play sport, live out my dream as a result of Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope."

McGregor completed his first Sledge Skate of Hope in February 2021. He skated a total of 25 kilometres with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation, ultimately raising $31,329.

Now, he has increased his distance goal and is making appearances in all ten provinces this winter.

McGregor is looking to raise $100,000 by the end of the tour for cancer research in Canada and abroad.

McGregor's Sledge Skate of Hope wraps up in Ottawa later this month.