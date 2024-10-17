'He's having fun out there': Connor Hellebuyck's dad reflects ahead of night honouring son

When Chuck Hellebuyck watches his son suit up for the Winnipeg Jets, he still sees the little kid just enjoying the chance to play hockey.

"A lot of times I'll ask him, 'How was it?' He goes, 'Yeah, Dad, it was still fun. It's still fun.' And that's the biggest thing, is he's having fun out there," said Chuck in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg Thursday.

Friday night is going to be all about that kid who has turned into the franchise goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets.

The game against the San Jose Sharks is Hellebuyck Night – a night to recognize Connor Hellebuyck and his success last season winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies.

The first 5,000 will get a Hellebuyck pennant and a chance to see the two trophies.

Connor's dad has made the trip to Winnipeg to spend time with family and take in the game.

"I figured I had to stop in for that one, right," Chuck joked.

He said he's had a front-row seat for so many moments throughout Connor's career, so seeing an entire night just for him is pretty special.

"As a parent, you're just happy to see them chasing their dreams and achieving (them). It's like everyone else, you get excited about it."

Chuck said Connor's story of getting to the NHL is inspiring – a kid who wanted it so bad and worked hard to get to where he is now.

When asked if there was a moment that stuck out for him during Connor's journey, Chuck said he remembers the first time Connor was called up from the AHL. He didn't play, but he could tell his son knew he made it.

"He was called up from the (Manitoba) Moose, and he sat on the bench. I remember him sitting next to (Dustin) Byfuglien and he had a smile from ear to ear because he had achieved it…It was the end of the season for everybody, they're just playing their game. I don't think they're moving on to playoffs or anything. So it's kind of the end of the season. But for him, it was the start…That definitely is a moment I cherish."

Now as one of the focal point players for the Jets, Chuck said Winnipeg has treated Connor so well and shown so much love and appreciation to his entire family.

He said it's still surreal to see the fans cheer on his son and really accept him as one of their own.

"You just don’t expect any of that. But the reaction from fans, even if you go somewhere, you feel that. You just feel the warmth and the joy that this game brings to a lot of people, and he helps bring it as well. It's a heartwarming feeling to be part of it."

Chuck said he is excited about what Friday's game has to offer, noting he can't wait to sit back and soak it all in.

He is also looking forward to one thing in particular.

"A win," he laughed.

Puck drop for Hellebuyck Night is at 7 p.m. on Friday.