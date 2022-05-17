'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of children

A Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.

Dr. Jenn Anderson’s son, Nicholas, has epilepsy and is non-verbal. In 2016, he has having multiple seizures each hour.

She said she tried a bottle of cannabinol, or CBD oil, which doesn’t have psychoactive effects. Within two weeks, there has been a change.

“He was alert and alive and able to participate,” Anderson said. “He was a totally different kid.”

CTV’s Michelle Gerwing looks into the Anderson’s experience and other research around cannabis oil and health purposes. You can watch it by clicking on the video attached to the top of the article.